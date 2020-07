TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- It is just less than a month away from the August 4, 2020 primary election. This means more political ads have been airing on TV, radio and online, but one major Senate candidate is having more ad trouble than others.

The fight is on for republican candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas. Two of the major players are Kris Kobach and current U.S. Representative Roger Marshall. President Trump has been a fan of Kobach since his run for Kansas governor in 2018. But the president may be changing his mind about the conservative candidate.