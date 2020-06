TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- For many Kansans, the coronavirus pandemic is causing a major financial strain, making it difficult to pay rent or put food on the table. But in the midst of the pandemic, there is a push for Governor Kelly to expand food assistance benefits, and hundreds of Kansans have signed on to show their support.

Kansas advocacy organization Kansas Appleseed created a petition urging Governor Kelly to expand the food assistance benefits called 'SNAP'. The expansion would include: