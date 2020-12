McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- With 1.3 seconds to go and the rocket full of fuel, SpaceX aborted its scheduled rocket launch of the SN8 Starship prototype at its South Texas launch facility near Boca Chica Beach.

The 16-story rocket almost launched at 4:35 p.m. MST, but its raptor engine conducted an auto-abort with just over 1 second left, SpaceX officials said.