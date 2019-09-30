Oklahoma governor issues order to crack down on contraband cell phones in prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — To combat issues with contraband cell phones in Oklahoma prisons, an executive order has been issued by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Stitt is requesting several state agencies to perform research and create technology to prevent devices from entering the prison system.

Ultimately, addressing this issue will help combat what is now a major public safety concern.

This is attributed to criminal activity taking place because of this unauthorized communication.

Agencies overseeing this include the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and Secretary of Public Safety.

Two weeks ago, all inmates in Oklahoma prisons were put on lock down.

This came after a major fight broke out in several prisons across the state.

Inmates were found communicating about these acts of violence through contraband cell phones.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, says, “It’s a daily battle even on the local jails we see it tremendously. So with that executive order in place I believe it will be better to enforce the contraband that’s coming in.”

State agencies plan to explore options including geo-location systems, cell phone jammers, and controlled access systems to fight against contraband cell phone use.