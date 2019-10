Oklahoma lawmakers will see a pay raise next year.

The board that sets the salaries of Oklahoma lawmakers approved a 35% raise. This raise comes just two years after they cut lawmakers pay by nearly nine percent.

Board chairmen say that was because Oklahomans were frustrated with the legislature.

Lawmakers will start making more than $47,000 a year, which is about a $12,000 riase from their current salary.

This is actually the first raise lawmakers have seen since 1997.