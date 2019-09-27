OK Executive Order to closely monitor state spending

Oklahoma is now monitoring how state agencies spend federal dollars more closely.

Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order that will oversee how grant resources are utilized as well. All state agencies must now request through the governor’s office and Secretary of Budget before applying for grants.

State officials are hoping this initiative helps them create transparency among people in the state. They also want to be strategic in funds they get through grant funding.

When funding runs out, sometimes taxpayers have to deal with money still needed to fund the project.