Northwood Arts & Events Center seeks volunteers before Friday’s opening

The Northwood Arts and Event Center is almost ready to open its doors to the public this Friday, but could use some help first.

The former congregational church on North Wood Street is hosting the show — Bon Appetit! Sponsored by the Heartland Opera Theatre, this production is a one-woman opera about the famous American chef, Julia Child.

To get ready for the show, the event center is asking for volunteers to dust and clean up the woodwork Tuesday night. They will begin working at 5.

“We want to have everything in place so that they can come in, set up their set, and then rehearse and we can all relax and get ready for Friday night,” explained Jeffrey Jones with the center.

If you are interested in attending the opera this weekend, tickets can be purchased at the door, or you can purchase them online by clicking here.