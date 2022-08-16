A frontal boundary will be moving into the region later in the day bringing increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation will be highest later in the day Tuesday into the overnight hours Wednesday morning as a weak area of low pressure rides southeast along the cold frontal boundary. Rainfall amounts will be higher east of the Four State region, but average areal rainfall amounts could still be around a quarter inch, with locally higher totals in some of the stronger, more well developed thunderstorms. High temperatures will still be quite warm as the surface low pulls low level, southerly winds into Northeast Oklahoma. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 90s today. Cloud cover and higher low level moisture content will keep lows in the upper 60s tonight.