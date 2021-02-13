Non-profit organization opening its doors to homeless people during the bad weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — A non-profit organization is opening its doors to keep the homeless warm during these single-digit temperatures.

The “Minnie Hackney Community Service Center” is opening Saturday night to give those in need a warm place to stay.

The center has been closed since last March because of Coronavirus — but Saturday the executive committee decided to open its doors to help the needy.

They’re feeding the homeless and giving them a warm room to stay, whether they need to warm up for a few hours or spend the night.

Nanda Nunnelly, President of Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, says, “It takes a whole community to help at times like this and those of us that are privileged enough to have a home and a place to stay warm we should all be going out and helping those that do not have that privilege.”

The warming center at the the “Minnie Hackney Community Service Center” will be open 24-7 until Tuesday.

“Next Gen Diagnostics” is also offering free Coronavirus testing to anyone who needs it — no insurance is needed.

If you would like to donate any warm clothes or blankets to the center go here