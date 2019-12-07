New NEO A&M College President Named

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- Fort Hays State University has released the Kansas Speaks 2019 fall survey results. The survey has been done every year since 2009.

The survey was completed by research students at FHSU. Kansans from across the state were called on their landline or cell phone and asked to participate in the survey. According to the report, there was a 16.1% response rate. Of those that responded, a majority were over the age of 65.