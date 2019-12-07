New NEO A&M College President Named

(Miami, Okla.) The campus of NEO A&M next college president is Dr. Kyle Stafford. The A&M Board of Regents evaluated several candidates during the past 6 months.
The search committee decided Stafford who is the Vice President of University Advancement at Southeastern Oklahoma State University is the best fit. Stafford will take office on January 6th officially replacing former president Jeffrey L. Hale. Hale served as President for 11 years.
An A&M Board of Regents member released a statement regarding their selection, “The A&M Regents are thrilled with the selection of Dr. Stafford as the next President of NEO. His leadership role at Southeastern Oklahoma State University has prepared him well for this position. We look forward to the continued success and growth of NEO under his direction and guidance.”