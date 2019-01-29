Neosho fills city Human Resources position

The city of Neosho has filled a position that will uphold all city personnel to the law.

Jan Beckwith is the newest city employee as the Human Resources director. She comes with 11 years of experience in the field and in management. She also has a background in paralegal work. But she has not conquered city government, and wants to help Neosho in a way she knows best.

“It’s making sure things are fair and equitable and makes sense for an organization. It will either propel you or pull you back,” says Jan Beckwith.

Beckwith is from Hot Springs, Arkansas, and is excited to experience Missouri living.