Neosho Farmer’s Market opens for the first time this season

NEOSHO, Mo. — Downtown Neosho was the place to be on Saturday as people came out to celebrate opening day at the Neosho Farmer’s Market.

More than 600 people visited the farmers market in the first hour-and-a-half of it being open.

There was fresh fruit and produce, fresh rolled egg rolls, plant-starts for gardeners, organic products, and more.

The farmers market is open every Saturday morning from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. until October.

Organizers say they’re just glad to be back and giving the community something to look forward to.

Master Scott Hall, Market Manager, says, Our strength is in produce. We’ve got a ton of fresh produce vendors. We’ve got anything else you would expect to find on the farm, from eggs and meat to honey, and those sorts of things. We have lots of fresh foods.”

The farmer’s market is still accepting applications for vendors for the 2020 season.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.