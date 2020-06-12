Need for homeless resources rises in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While Governor Kelly fought to keep some of her Executive Orders in place, she allowed the order protecting Kansans from evictions and foreclosures to end, leaving many people with little to no income and months of back rent.

The Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition helps connect Kansans with resources in 101 of the 105 counties in the state. The coalition is made up of nearly 300 organizations from across Kansas. According to the coalition, the last three months have been especially difficult for people.

“We have seen an exponential increase in the amount of emails that we get, in the phone calls we get from people seeking assistance,” explained Kate Watson, Executive Director of the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition.

Watson says the COVID-19 has had a major impact on Kansans and many are struggling to make ends meet. Organizations offering homeless resources across the state are seeing the increase and are either full or closed due to the coronavirus.

“Those resources were completely expended,” said Watson. “So the result of that is there have been more people on the street.”

Representative Stephanie Clayton attempted to add protections against evictions and foreclosures into the massive coronavirus bill passed by lawmakers during the June special session, but it lost in a vote with all democrats and just 2 republicans voting for it.

“We do have a lot of people who are suffering economically right now and, you know, who need a little bit of…a little bit of wiggle room,” said Rep. Clayton, (D) Overland Park.

Some republicans argued that continuing to prevent evictions would harm landlords and property owners.

“I’m going to follow legislation that helps the greater part, as opposed to the lesser part,” explained Clayton. “So I do feel for landlords, but I also felt that that argument was a little weak.”

Now, without protections from evictions and foreclosures, some Kansans are forced to turn to organizations, like the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition for help. The coalition was given $85,000 from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition to be used across Kansas.

“To give some of those folks hotel vouchers, when they’re out of their apartments and have no where to go,” said Watson. “We’re also getting that money out to our providers to help with rental and utility assistance.”

Watson adds that for many homeless people, it’s impossible to get federal help without a permanent address. For example, the coronavirus stimulus checks required a bank account and address to be sent out to people.

“It’s not getting to the people who really need it,” said Watson.

With many struggling in the state, Representative Clayton encourages people to reach out their elected state leaders for help.

“Our job, especially now when we’re not in session, is constituent assistance,” said Clayton. “That is what we are here for. Don’t be intimidated by us, please contact us.”

Watson urges Kansans who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage to reach out to the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition. She says they can find resources and help in any area of the state.

To find your state representative click here. To contact the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition or to find resources click here.