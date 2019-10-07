National Fire Prevention Week emphasizes fire safety and importance of emergency protocol

Sunday marks the beginning of National Fire Prevention Week that is recognized across the country.

The National Fire Protection Association encourages families to educate themselves on how to stay safe in an emergency.

This year’s theme is ‘Plan and Practice Your Escape’.

This includes parents teaching their kids how to get out of their homes safely even if they are not there.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, since 2017, firefighters have responded to about 350,000 structure fires.

Meanwhile, fall has just begun, and experts say this is the time to prioritize heater safety.

Homeowners should always keep items at least a three foot distance from any heating equipment, as well as stay cautious while cooking.