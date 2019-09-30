National Alpaca Farm Days draws visitors to local alpaca farm

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Several farms across the country open up to the public for a nationwide event.

Magajupa Mine Alpacas in Jasper County celebrated National Alpaca Farm Days this weekend.

150 visitors toured the farm and interacted with the animals up close.

Different types of felt and fleece were available to show how clothing items are made from their fiber.

The farm’s owner says there’s a lot to learn when it comes to alpacas.

Daryel Shaffer, Magajupa Mine Alpacas Owner, says, “[We show] what the alpacas are like, what they look like. A lot of people want one for a pet and that doesn’t work out [very] well. They’re not the greatest pets. They’re fun to watch and hang around, but they’re not a … Like a lap dog.”

Magajupa Mine Alpacas gives tours weekday evenings and on weekends.

If you’d like to set up a tour, you can contact them via their Facebook page.