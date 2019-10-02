MSSU rec center promotes campus wellness with October Fitness Challenge

Beimdiek Recreation Center on the campus of MSSU is celebrating its ten year anniversary.

To encourage more people to use the facility, recreational services are offering incentives to go work out. The program is called the October Fitness Challenge and is designed to get faculty and staff members to use the facility.

“Basically, how many scans you get per week on average,” explained Steven Benfield with MSSU Recreational Services. “One scan a week is going to get them a fitness towel, two scans a week will get them a five-day meal prep kit, then three days per week will get them the gym bag. And, we do stack those so if they get the three scans, they’re going to get all three prizes.”

The fitness challenge runs through the end of October.