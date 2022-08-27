JOPLIN, Mo. — If you were driving past the Fred G. Hughes Football Stadium on Saturday, you might have wondered if there was a game. There won’t be until Thursday, but Saturday evening the MSSU Pride Marching Band gave us a sneak peek at what we might hear this season.

The band holds the “concert preview” every year before football season starts. They all gathered in the stadium’s parking lot to show us some different ways they’ll be hyping up the team. Each half-time show will be completely different from the next.

“I think music plays a large role in our emotions. It can help influence, uh, whether or not we’re sad or happy. I can help put us in a good mood if we’re in a bad mood or vice versa,” said Sam Petry, Head Drum Major.

“No, they don’t have a problem bringing the excitement and energy, that will be very high at our first ball game,” said Dr. Brandon Robinson, Band Director.

The stadium will be full of energy this Thursday night when the season kick-offs.