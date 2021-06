SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D shared some interesting details about recent crashes the Patrol has investigated.

During the week of June 13 through June 19, there were 42 crashes resulting in 44 injuries and eight fatalities.

Troop D investigated 42 crashes resulting in 44 injured and 8 fatalities for the week of June 13 through June 19. 19 of those killed or injured were not wearing a seatbelt or not wearing a helmet while on a motorcycle.#BUCKLEUP pic.twitter.com/JjVvmNPPRP — MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) June 21, 2021

According to the tweet, 19 of those killed or injured were not wearing a seatbelt or not wearing a helmet while on a motorcycle.