More than 500 Kansans file to run for office

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Monday was the final day for Kansans to file to run for elected offices, bringing the state one step closer to the upcoming 2020 primary election on August 4 and the general election on November 3.

502 Kansas put their names down to run as candidates in a variety of state and federal races; this includes the highly contested U.S. Senate race. Thirteen people filed to potentially fill the open seat, left by retiring Senator Pat Roberts. Two of those candidates are democrats Barbara Bollier and Robert Leon Tillman. The remaining eleven candidates are republicans Lance Berland, John L. Berman, Derek C. Ellis, Bob Hamilton, Kris Kobach, David Alan Lindstrom, Roger Marshall, Brian Matlock, John Miller, Steve Roberts, and Gabriel Mark Robles.

“Now comes the campaigning,” said Secretary of State Scott Schwab, but he says this year may look quite a bit different.

“It’ll be a new feel this year with the pandemic,” said Schwab. “Do you have the picnics that people can go to? Do you have the parades? There’s so many unknowns this year.”

Those changes will impact voting as well. Polling locations will closely follow health and safety guidelines. Federal funding from the CARES Act has provided counties with person protective equipment for poll workers, such as masks and gloves. Counties are also giving people the option to vote by mail, if they aren’t comfortable or can’t vote in person.

“You have to sign the outside of the envelope when you’re done with your ballot and we’re going to match that signature with the one you signed on the application,” explained Secretary Schwab. “So, it’s really difficult to fraud.”

The Secretary of State’s office will also have online ballot tracking for people who choose to mail-in their ballot.

“So you’ll be able to tell whether or not they’ve got your ballot yet, whether they sent your ballot, did they get your application,” added Schwab.

The deadline to register to vote, in-person or via mail, for the August primary election is July 14, 2020.

