More than $20 million awarded to help victims of crimes in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Kelly announced Tuesday more than 20 million dollars are being dispersed to 65 Kansas organizations to help victims of crime.

The Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) grant money goes toward services like crisis intervention, legal support, safety planning, counseling, transitional housing and other services. For many organizations, especially those in rural areas, this money keeps the doors open.

“If this funding were not available, it would mean that we couldn’t offer the services that we offer to the communities,” said Kathleen Marker, CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas. “We see an increase or uptick in just violence in our community when folks aren’t getting the support that they need.”

The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment provides resources for women in domestic violence situations. The YWCA received a VOCA grant and will use the money for retaining counselors, therapists, and other specialists. Marker also says the money will help women and families in need to find new housing and afford bills through their transition.

In a statement Governor Kelly said, “Grants for programs that assist victims and survivors of crime are so critical to Kansans. No one should have to go through this process alone. These grants will help fund the programs that victims and survivors can access during tragic situations.”

Money for the grants is generated from criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Find the full list of VOCA grant recipients below: