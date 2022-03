JOPLIN, Mo. — A long distance provider is making it less expensive to reach loved ones in harm’s way.

T-Mobile and Sprint are waiving international long distance and roaming charges for calls made from the U.S. to Ukraine, as well as calls coming from that country to the U.S.

T-Mobile is also waiving the cost of calls made from customers within Ukraine.

The waivers will be in place until March 3rd.