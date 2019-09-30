MO Council accepting award nominations for those who go above and beyond for people with disabilities

A Missouri Governor’s Council is looking for organizations or people that go above and beyond to include and support those with disabilities.

The Council on Disability is now accepting nominations for two annual awards.

The ‘Inclusion Award’ recognizes employers, individuals or organizations that excel in including people with disabilities. That could be inclusion in education, employment, housing, activities, and more. Applications and award criteria can be found here.

There’s also the ‘youth Leadership Award’. That award is given to a 16-to-26-year old resident with a disability — who actively helps improve the quality of life for themselves and others with disabilities in their community. If you want to nominate a person or organization for this award, click here.