JOPLIN, Mo. — A Missouri Master Naturalist program course will soon start up in Joplin.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is focusing on science-based education and volunteer service. The goal is to help Missourians learn how to better protect the state’s natural resources.

It can be something as simple as knowing what flowers to plant to understanding native and endangered plant species.

The program offers a variety of natural resource topics to learn more about.

“In this program, either through the orientation or just in working at the various events, is knowledge they can use in their lives and for the rest of their life. That can be anything like why pollinators matter, why native plants matter, more about aquatic ecosystems, why caves are important, just the whole gamut of nature knowledge, that is what they can get from this program,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Department of Conservation

The August 16th course has room for 20 people and the deadline to enroll is July 12th.

For more information, click here.