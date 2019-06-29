MO American Water donates to Wildcat Glades Friends Group for outdoor education

A local utility is helping to make an outdoor educational cottage at Wildcat Park a reality.

Officials with Missouri American Water presented a check of more than $13,000 to members of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group. The money will be used to build a structure focussed on environmental education.

“So we’re actually going to use that facility for birthday parties, for our preschool education classes if we get rained out if we can’t be outside, our yoga in nature classes will be held there as well, and then we also have a new program called “Nature Explorers” so we are going to keep it busy.” Robin Standrigde, Ex. Director, Wildcat Glades Friends Group

The money comes from Missouri American Water’s keep communities flowing grant.