Tonight, Mizzou made one of its Come HOME Tour stops in Joplin and Webb City. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson came to speak and answer questions of the local Mizzou fans and alumni.

They gathered at Just A Taste in Webb City for a night of drinks and appetizers. Reed-Francois and Anderson were happy to finally make the trip to Joplin and Webb City.

Reed-Francois said, “Joplin and Webb City is fantastic, it’s really really good people, I’m learning about the history and I love hearing people’s memories. There’s so many wonderful memories here and we had a gentleman who’s 93 and a former track athlete who’s here today and hearing his stories and his favorite Mizzou memories is really special.”

Anderson said, “The town is absolutely awesome, the people are very friendly and I think what’s really awesome and amazing is their passion for Mizzou and Mizzou athletics.”