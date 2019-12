JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but the holiday break is much closer for some local students.

Missouri Southern State University is on its finals week.

Testing started Monday and runs through Thursday.

Graduates will cross the stage this weekend.

Winter commencement is set for Saturday at ten A.M. at The Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

Returning students will go back to class for the Spring semester on Monday, January 13th.