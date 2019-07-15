Missing Wildcat Glades eagle statue is returned

JOPLIN, Mo. — A missing eagle statue has been returned to Wildcat Glades.
The one-of-a-kind Wingspan Feature had been missing since the weekend of July 6th.
In a social media post on Monday, July 15th, the Wildcat Glades Friends Group says:
The Eagle has landed!!! Thank you to each and everyone who has helped in the return of our beloved bird!!! Joplin Police Department and Newton County Sheriff’s Department are amazing! Also, special shout out to whoever did the right thing and returned him. You could have destroyed him and pretended nothing happened, but you chose to correct the wrong. We all make mistakes- it takes character to right a wrong. #communitywins#WildcatGladesWildcat Glades Friends Group Facebook Page