Millenium Fitness holds demonstration of how to

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s USA Pickleball Association gives people with disabilities a chance to learn about the growing sport.

The sport has become popular in recent years, especially since it can be played with people of all skill levels.

Volunteers came out from Millennium to demonstrate how to play the sport.

Community support services and Jerry Rolland of Millennium Family Fitness also teamed up to put on the event.

Eryn Perryman of Community Support Services says, “It’s important just to be [able to] build those relationships with our community members as well as getting those skills, and being able to participate in those activities that typically they wouldn’t be able to participate in.”

Perryman adds the organizations’ long term goal is to offer programs to not only adults, but to people of all ages in Jasper County with developmental disabilities.