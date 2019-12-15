Military Mama Network hosts wrapping party for veterans and families of veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several Joplin residents give back to make sure veterans and their families have a happy Christmas.

Saturday, the Military Mama Network came together for a wrapping party.

Facebook partnered with the organization for this special day called Mission Elf.

Joplin was one of 10 cities in the nation to hold this extravaganza.

For participants, it’s meaningful for them to take time out of their day to bring someone holiday cheer, especially to help so many military families who are struggling.

Loralee Bowman of the Joplin Military Mama Network says, “It means a lot to me to give back. My family is deeply military, so this is my part and I think everybody here can say the same thing. This is our part of giving back to our military and our veterans to say thank you.”

The organization is hoping people consider donating to the national Military Mama Network not just during the holidays, but during the entire year.

