Miami Fire Department awarded grant for new rescue boats

MIAMI, Mo. — The Miami Fire Department now has a better way to perform search operations after being awarded a $15,000 grant.

CFI selected six groups in the four state area to benefit from the funding to buy new rescue boats.

Miami was selected after the heavy summer flooding they endured, alongside many other cities in northeast Oklahoma.

During the last flood, the department responded to 25 water rescues with only one boat.

There were many difficulties maneuvering during that time.

Robert Wright, City of Miami Fire Chief, says, “So we were trying to utilize the boat two different places and you’d have to drive plum around to get to the southwest part of town. Plus the inflatable boat with the fireglass ball is going to be more conducive to the environment the water rescues are in.”

The other boat the department used was made for river rescues and was made out of heavy aluminum.

The new boat can be taken anywhere, so the team is thankful for the new addition.