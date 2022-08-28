The MIAA released their 2022 Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll this week for men’s and women’s.

In the men’s polls, the Missouri Southern State Lions collected 7 first place votes to become league favorites for the upcoming season.

The Lions open their season when they travel up to Rogers State next Thursday.

Now the Pitt State Gorillas who are the defending MIAA champs received two first place votes with 84 points and are picked to finish 2nd.

Their first meet will be Saturday, September 17th when they travel to Missouri Southern to compete in their “Stampede”.

Now on the women’s side, Pitt State is coming in at the 3rd spot as they collected two first place votes. The women will also open up their season when they compete in the Missouri Southern Stampede.

Missouri Southern was selected to finish 7th in the coaches poll. Their season will begin next Thursday when they compete against Rogers State.