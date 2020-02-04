Meat-free products may soon require prominent labeling

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Would you know if you’re eating ‘fake meat’?

Vegan and vegetarian products that use meat-likeness terms (beef, steak, chicken, etc. ) on their packaging may soon have to prominently display when the products are actually meat-free.

Kansas lawmakers in the House Committee on Agriculture have taken the first step toward passing the bill. It would require companies to label that products do not contain meat in the same font and size as the largest font on the packaging.

As the bill is currently written, these rules would only apply to packaging, and not advertising.

The Kansas Livestock Association says without clear disclaimers, consumers may be confused or think they are buying meat products.

“We wanted to be proactive and make sure that these companies — they can sell what they want, we’re free-market based — they just need to be clear and truthful with consumers,” explained Aaron Popelka of the Kansas Livestock Association.

The bill passed through the Committee on Agriculture and will now move on to the full House of Representatives.