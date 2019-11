TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- Kansas schools are set to receive 615 million dollars in education funding over the next few years. In 2018, a plan was passed that gave 525 million in funding. In 2019, the legislature passed a bill that added an additional 90 million in funding for the next four years.

For educators, this money could make a big impact. While the numbers vary, it's said that teachers can spend upwards of $500 per school year on supplies and necessities for their classroom. The hope is that the additional funding for education will go directly to the classrooms.