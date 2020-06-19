Man Dies in 32nd Street Motorcycle Wreck

JOPLIN– A man dies in an early afternoon motorcycle crash on 32nd street Friday.

Joplin police were called to 32nd street and Mississippi for a car and motorcycle that had crashed.

A motorcycle operated by Rayandy G. Ramirez, age 29 was Westbound on 32nd Street when a car operated by Michael Swanson turned into the path of Ramirez.

Ramirez was transported to Mercy Hospital and later died of his injuries.

Swanson was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

JPD’s Major Crash Team is still investigating the incident and asks drivers to avoid the area as the roadway is closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.