Locals head to Pittsburg for annual Women’s March and Rally

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Women and allies come together to celebrate feminism and advocate for equal rights.

SEK NOW hosted the third annual Women’s March and Rally in Pittsburg on Saturday to celebrate the Centennial of the 19th Amendment.

Dozens of people marched with signs, not only to advocate for women’s rights but also the LGBTQ community, racial justice, economic equality, and encouraging people to exercise their right to vote.

Lyn Schultze, Organizer, says, “A march to celebrate women and our achievements, and also to bring attention to what we see as our inequalities”

Jessena Schultze-March, Organizer, adds, “It is important getting your voice out, remind people that fighting for women’s rights is still a fight that’s going on today. Fighting for racial justice is still a fight that’s going on today. Fighting economic inequality is still probably one of the biggest fights we are in the middle of right now.”

SEK NOW will soon kick-off “A Bloody Good Cause.”

They’ll be collecting menstrual products to donate to impoverished students and homeless individuals.