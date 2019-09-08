Life of Hope Ministries holds bike ride for Guatemalan children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Community members ride for hope to help make a difference in kids’ lives in Guatemala.

Life of Hope Ministries works on a yearly basis to help meet the needs of those in Guatemala City.

The ministry raises money to help feed, provide medical care, and an education to help the kids have a successful future.

Saturday, in partnership with the Joplin Motor Company, they raised awareness and money for the cause.

Participants rode a scenic route from Joplin to Twin Bridges State Park in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.

For many of the kids in Guatemala the community giving back in this way makes all the difference.

Nancy Hutson, Director of Life of Hope Ministries says, “Their parents scavenge in the landfill, in the largest dump in Central America and they eat out of the landfill. So if the feeding program can provide them with a nutritious meal a day, how incredibly impactful is that?”

Mike Jennings, Ride of Hope Participant says, “I know a lot of people get aggravated when they are trying to drive down some of the local streets and there’s 40, 50 bikes coming along. But what they have to know is we are here to help a charity and we are kind of like a brotherhood, anyway.”

The ministry’s goal was to raise $15,000.

If you couldn’t make it out today to support you can still help the cause.

For more information, you can visit Life of Hope’s website here.