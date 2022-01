PITTSBURGE, Kans. – The organization, “Friends of the Pittsburg Public Library,” is accepting book donations– but with a bit of a change.

Large books can be dropped off at the library on the second and fourth mondays of each month between 10 AM and 2 PM. Smaller ones can be dropped off any day, during normal business hours.

The donated books will be part of the library’s ongoing book sale. Proceeds from the sale help with operations.