Liberty Utilities releases statement on rolling blackouts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities is telling customers to expect rolling blackouts again Tuesday, and for up to one hour.

The utility company issued an alert Tuesday morning saying customers along their grid may be affected.

However, these individuals may not be directly notified of an incoming controlled interruption so they ask the public to prepare accordingly.

This comes as weather in the area hits below 0 temperatures under extreme winter conditions forcing a Peak Alert. You can learn more about Peak Alert Updates from their website here.