Lawmakers want more oversight for at-risk students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lawmakers in the Kansas House want more oversight on funding for at-risk youth in schools.

An audit was done of 20 Kansas school districts that showed funding set aside for at-risk youth was not always being used for those students. A bill would require school districts to use those funds for students considered at-risk. The bill also requires the State Board of Education to provide school districts a list of evidence-based programs designed to help students.

“We just want to ensure that we’re giving them every opportunity to be successful and that includes making sure those at-risk dollars are helping those kids,” said Representative Renee Erickson, (R) Wichita.

The bill will also require another audit to be performed of the schools in 2020.

Most representatives in the House supported the bill, but some expressed concern at how much time will be given to school districts to adopt these new rules and programs.

The bill, as it is currently written, will have no effect on the amount of money Kansas schools receive for at-risk funding.

The bill will now move on to the Senate.