Lamar locals have a special ceremony for Tom Richards

LAMAR, Mo. — A special ceremony is held Saturday afternoon to recognize an educator and aviator in Lamar.

Tom Richards is a retired Lamar Junior High School Teacher and Flight Instructor.

Since the 70’s, he has taught hundreds how to fly a plane.

A new hangar at the Lamar Municipal Airport was dedicated to the airman Saturday.

The ceremony came as a surprise to Richards, surrounded by former students, friends and family, he is humbled by this honor.

Tom Richards, Flight Instructor, says, “It was something I never expected. I had no thought whatsoever, it made me cry.”

And now in his 80’s, Richards is still teaching novice pilots how to operate a plane and he doesn’t have any plans on stopping soon.