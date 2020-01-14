Labette Community College has a nursing program (010720)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- Felix Snipes was a caring, fun guy, according to his mother, Mary Snipes. He was a football superstar throughout high school and college, earning two NJCAA National Football Championships. Later, Felix transitioned into coaching football for Coffeyville Community College. Mary says her son was loved by many.

"He was not a stranger to anyone. Everyone knew him," said Mary Snipes.