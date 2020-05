MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) -- The Kansas Republican Party held its second U.S. Senate debate on Saturday in Manhattan. Five Republican candidates took to the debate stage in hopes of securing the U.S. Senate seat left by Republican Senator Pat Roberts, who is retiring.

The candidates present at the debate included Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, U.S. Congressman for Kansas Roger Marshall, former Chiefs football player and businessman Dave Lindstrom and Kansas plumber and business owner Bob Hamilton.