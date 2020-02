TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- Lawmakers and Kansans are continuing to push for Medicaid Expansion to be passed in Kansas, but the bill seems to be at a standstill.

In January, Governor Laura Kelly (D) and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning (R) introduced what they called a 'compromise bill' for Medicaid Expansion. The bill had bipartisan support in the Senate and was likely to quickly pass. Then, the Value Them Both bill failed to pass through the Kansas House. Value Them Both is a bill that would change the Kansas constitution and give the legislature power to regulate abortions in the state. Senate President Susan Wagle was a huge supporter of the amendment. When it failed to pass in the House, Wagle vowed that she would not allow a vote on Medicaid Expansion until the Value Them Both bill was passed, essentially stopping all progress.