Keenan Cortez, 4-Year General Council Candidate

Keenan Cortez, Joplin City Council Candidate 2020

After being appointed to the council in March, incumbent Keenan Cortez is running to keep his seat in the Joplin at-large election. A Marine Corp Veteran and avid volunteer, Cortez has voted on council issues like the Joplin Tobacco21 Ordinance and most recently, the hiring of the newest Joplin City Manager.

In an interview with FSHP, Cortez told us, “I find it exciting and an honor to serve the citizens of Joplin in the ways that I have since 2004.”

Four people are running for the single four-year general seat. Those candidates are Shawna Ackerson, Joshua Bard, Keenan Cortez and Christina Williams.

Voters will make the final decision on Election Day, April 7, 2020.