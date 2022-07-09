JOHNSON CO., Kans. –The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has identified its first presumptive case of Monkeypox in Kansas.

KDHE says the patient is an adult who lives in Johnson County and recently traveled out of state.

KDHE is contact tracing and says the risk of Monkeypox spreading in Kansas is low.

The virus is spread through direct contact with someone who has the illness.

The symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion followed by a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

KDHE setup a phone bank setup to answer questions.

For more information call 1866-KDHEINF Monday through Friday from 8:30a.m. to 5p.m.