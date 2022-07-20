LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 27-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in Leavenworth last Friday.

Jerell Dewayne Martin was charged with first-degree murder, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

According to Leavenworth police, officers responded to a shooting call just before 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive at the Woodland Village Apartments.

A woman was found on scene suffering gunshots wounds and taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens told FOX4 the victim’s killing may have been unintentional.

“Shot in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said. “That seems to be the focus of our investigation here, an uninvolved party of a dispute, but we’re working our way through that, and that seems to be the focus of our investigation which makes it all the more sad.”