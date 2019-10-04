Kansas legislators seeking interns for 2020 session

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Students are getting the opportunity to experience the government first-hand.

High school students to students pursuing a master’s degree are able to work alongside a Kansas legislator for part of the 2020 session. The internship gives students a close look at how bills are introduced and passed through the government.

This will also give interns the opportunity to see howthe government directly affects Kansans.

Other responsibilities may include:

Write constituent correspondence

Write press releases

Aid constituents in casework (negotiate state agencies)

Develop policy proposals

“It’s not just coming in and doing busy work,” says Lauren Tice Miller, Intern Coordinator for the Kansas Senate Democrats. “They’re here to shadow their legislator. So they will attend committees. They’re allowed on the Senate or House floor to observe debate and they can watch a bill, all of the bills really, go through the whole process.”

Applicants are able to request a Democrat or Republican mentor in either the Senate or the House. The student’s special interests are also taken into account.

“We get some students who have an interest in education, some who are interested in agriculture, some are interested more in criminal justice areas, all of those kinds of things,” said Tice Miller. “So based on that, we try to make the assignments coordinate with what committee assignments the legislators have.”

The internship can also prepare students for future career opportunities.

“It really provides networking opportunities and they get to meet other staff members and legislators,” adds Tice Miller. “That can really open doors to other opportunities for them to work as staffers or other areas.”

Applications are due by November 1, 2019. You can find the application and requirements at kslegislature.org.