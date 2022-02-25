SABETHA (KSNT) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recalled three popular powdered formulas for infants. But one family in particular has been feeling what they believe is its negative effects for months now.

Investigators said the plants that manufacture these formulas were linked to a bacterial contamination. One of those formulas, called Similac-Alimentum, is what 3-month-old Octavia Ray has been taking since she was born prematurely.

“I think it was the day we brought her home or the day after, the recalls came out on the news for the formula, for the Similac,” said Octavia’s father, Clint Bivens. “So, we got all the containers out of our cupboards and brought them back to the stores.”

Since Octavia’s birth in November, she has been in the NICU for 59 days. She was extremely sick with various different symptoms and anytime she was discharged she was back at the hospital within a few days again.

At the time they thought that this formula would be good for her as it was what the doctors had recommended. They were unaware that what they thought was helping their daughter, might be the thing that was hurting her.

“She’s a baby, she’s innocent,” said her mother Delora Bivens. “She can’t tell us how she feels she can’t tell us her stomach hurts, you know. So you just feed her and give her a bottle, then she spits up or she starts crying. And as a mother, it just breaks my heart.”

Once they had discovered that the formula was recalled, the Bivens, as well as many other families, immediately tried to get a new brand. Although it proved to be extremely difficult to get the newest formula Octavia’s doctors recommended.

“Our local grocery store was carrying the alimentum but then it was recalled so they, of course, took it off the shelves, but the new formula that they put her on they don’t carry and they can’t get it in,” Delores Bivens said.

Even though the local grocery store didn’t carry it, they had no other option but to continue looking.

“So, I called our local Walmart but they didn’t have any. Then I had to call the Walmart that is 40 minutes away and they had some, so I had to rush there and get it and I got six cans because that was it. That’s all they had on the shelves.”

Ever since Octavia stopped taking the Similac Alimentum, her parents said she has transformed into a healthier, happier and sleepier baby.

“She’s good! She’s not crying or screaming, like before she would scream to where you could just tell she was in pain,” Delores Bivens said.

The FDA is currently investigating four different cases of infants being hospitalized after using these recalled formulas.

If you want to read more information about the recall, click here to visit the FDA’s report.