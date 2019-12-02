Kansas City Southern Holiday Train to chug through the four state area

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Train will be spreading Christmas cheer around the four states this year.

The Holiday Train will be making more than 20 stops at different locations, offering free photos with Santa and a car full of holiday displays.

At each stop, a charitable donation will be made to the Salvation Army to provide warm clothing and other neccessities.

On December 14, the train will be stopping in Goodman.

On December 15, the train will be in Joplin.

And on December 16, the train will be in Pittsburg.

For a full list of stops with their locations, click here.