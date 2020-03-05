Kansas alcohol sales could start few hours earlier on Sundays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Have you ever been prepping to watch a big Sunday game or maybe have a cookout, but when you go to the store, the law is preventing you from buying alcohol here in Kansas? Lawmakers are considering changing that.

Currently in Kansas, alcohol of any kind is not allowed to be sold until noon on Sundays. Now, after push-back from some store owners and Kansans, a bill has been introduced to change alcohol sale times. Under the current proposed bill, stores would be able to sell alcohol beginning at 9 a.m. on Sundays until 8 p.m. However, after hearing testimony on the bill, lawmakers have said that time will likely be pushed to 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours prior to the current start time.

The current bill also leaves out the sale of cereal malt beverages. Lawmakers said that is an oversight and those drinks will also be added under the bill.

Store owners in support of the bill say an earlier sale start time will help create equality with neighboring states that can legally sell alcohol in the mornings, such as Missouri which begins selling alcohol at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

Some supporters of the bill testified at the hearing on Thursday, that customers want the earlier sale time. “Our customers have been asking for this,” said Bob Alderson, a Representative for Casey’s General Store. “They’d like to get an earlier start on family picnics, going to watch softball games and other things like that.”

No opponents testified against the bill at the hearing. The bill is anticipated to be discussed again next week, where more changes may be made.